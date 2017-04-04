Student brings gun to West High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public School officials confirm a student brought a gun to West High School Tuesday.

According to Susan Arensman, news and media relations manager with the district, the student was in possession of the gun. Arensman said it was an isolated situation, and there were no threats made.

She said the school sent a notification to parents.

