Stormy weather back in forecast for Southern Plains

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – Springtime storms are again putting parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma at risk for severe weather, while snow is falling in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The Storm Prediction Center says the greatest chance Tuesday for bad weather is along the Interstate 44 corridor in northeast Oklahoma, though northwest Arkansas could also see some storms.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says damaging hails and “locally intense wind gusts” are possible, along with a limited tornado risk. In the Panhandle, forecasters have issued a winter storm warning and expect 4 to 7 inches of snow Tuesday.

The severe storms are expected to intensify as the system moves out of the region. The Storm Prediction Center says a severe thunderstorm outbreak is possible Wednesday in the Southeast, including the Atlanta area.

