Walmart employee arrested after making threats to co-workers over card game

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW and KSAL) – Salina police arrested a 24-year-old Walmart employee after he made threats to two co-workers.

Employees at the store said the suspect threatened to shoot them on separate occasions at work. Police said it was over a break time card game last week.

On Saturday following an investigation, police arrested 24-year-old Kevin Struble on charges of making criminal threats.

KSAL reports that police found a 9mm handgun in the suspect’s car while he was working on Saturday.

