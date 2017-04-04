KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, April 4, 2017

5:00AM Rain and thunder will overspread much of the southern half of the state today. As this system tracks further south. That is not to say that NC and NW Kansas won’t see some rain but I think the main area of rain will be further south. Rain will be moving into Wichita as we go through the morning and into the early afternoon hours. A few storms could be on the stronger side especially SE of Wichita. Temps this morning in SC Kansas are holding into the upper 40’s and low 50s with colder 30’s in NW parts of the state. North winds will be pretty gusty today as well. Join us on Kansas Today as we track the showers.

