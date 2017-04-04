KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, April 4, 2017

By Published: Updated:

5:00AM Rain and thunder will overspread much of the southern half of the state today. As this system tracks further south. That is not to say that NC and NW Kansas won’t see some rain but I think the main area of rain will be further south. Rain will be moving into Wichita as we go through the morning and into the early afternoon hours. A few storms could be on the stronger side especially SE of Wichita. Temps this morning in SC Kansas are holding into the upper 40’s and low 50s with colder 30’s in NW  parts of the state. North winds will be pretty gusty today as well. Join us on Kansas Today as we track the showers.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s