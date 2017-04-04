Kansas lawmakers negotiate with governor over tax proposals

Gov. Sam Brownback (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators are negotiating with Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback over raising taxes as they consider proposals for a flat personal income tax.

The Republican governor met Tuesday evening with GOP leaders. House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. said they didn’t settle on any tax proposals.

The meeting came after a Senate committee approved a bill for moving the state to a single personal income tax rate of 4.6 percent while raising new revenue to fix budget problems.

The House has its own bill to abandon separate tax rates for higher and lower-income earners in favor of a single, 5 percent rate.

Supporters see a flat tax as fairer. Critics contend middle-class families would be hit the hardest.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019.

