Earthquake reported in northern Kansas

MANKATO, Kan. (KSNW) – A small earthquake shook parts of northern Kansas Tuesday. The United States Geological Survey reported that a 3.4 magnitude earthquake around 12:54 p.m.

It happened about three miles southeast of Mankato in Jewell County.

So far, there are no reports of damage. Scientists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

