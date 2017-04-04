Discussion panel held on racial profiling and law enforcement

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The results of a racial profiling study were presented Tuesday at WSU with the police chief answering questions from the community afterwards.

Criminal Justice Professor, Michael Birzer, conducted research over a 6-year period.

He spoke to people in dozens of communities and a number of Kansas Police Departments.

The one common theme about racial profiling he found was a lack of communication, community activists agree.

“Officers aren’t always communicating what’s going on, so someone might feel that they’re being profiled. At the same time there are instances where we see law enforcement in certain communities of color doing a little more than normal,” said Brandon Johnson, Executive Director of C.O.R.E.

More than 100 people showed up Tuesday to hear the racial profiling report.

The police chief told them his department is working hard to improve community policing to build stronger relationships with the public.

