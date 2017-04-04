Debate over concealed carry stalls in Kansas House

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Opponents of Kansas’ concealed carry law failed on Tuesday to force a debate over guns at college campuses and hospitals.

The House voted 44 to 81 against a debate, leaving opponents and supporters to continue talks toward a compromise outside the formal legislative process.

At issue is a law passed in 2013 that requires public buildings to allow concealed carry. Colleges and hospitals have until July 1 of this year to comply. Opponents of the law have looked for ways to soften or repeal it.

Minority Leader Democrat Rep. Jim Ward favored the debate on Tuesday, but Republican Majority Leader Rep. Don Hineman says he wants to wait to debate until hospital and gun rights groups can come to a compromise.

