Browsing information could be sold under new internet privacy bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – President Donald Trump signed a bill into law Monday that could eventually allow internet providers to sell information about their customers browsing habits.

The bill would ultimately do away with an online privacy regulation issued in October by the Federal Communications Commission to give consumers more control over how companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon share information.

Bill Ramsey, a local tech expert with uBreakiFix, spoke about how he feels this would impact consumers.

“What I think the average person needs to understand is that their privacy is now at risk, every single thing they do on the internet, can now be sold,” said Ramsey.

KSN asked why would internet service providers want to do this?

Ramsey says it comes down to one thing.

“The one benefit that an internet service provider that is going to take advantage of this is, is going to get, is cold hard cash,” said Ramsey.

He says right now, websites like Google and Facebook are selling our browsing information in exchange for letting us use their service for free. but we pay internet providers.

If you don’t want your information sold, Ramsey says look for an internet provider that states publicly it won’t do it.

Secondly, Ramsey says there is software to protect you from this.

“You can subscribe to what is called a VPN service online, where all your traffic is encrypted before it ever leaves your computer and is sent along to a VPN server, where nobody can read it,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey says some VPN’s, or virtual private networks, even state that your information is secure if you use their service.

“Nobody between you and the endpoint is going to be able to read that information so they wouldn’t have any idea what you are doing,” said Ramsey.

KSN also reached out to viewers on Facebook, who seemed to have differing views on the topic.

“You mean they’re leveling the playing field for ISP’s with Facebook, Google, Bing, and other social media sites, as well as Amazon, eBay and a few others,” said Steven Nelson.

“This isn’t leveling the playing field, it’s a blatant disregard for American’s Privacy in the interest of making money,” added Nolan Nez.

While internet service providers are now allowed to legally sell your personal data, there are some that say they won’t.

AT&T, Comcast and Verizon have pledged not to sell your data to third parties.

There are any federal rules remaining to protect your privacy.

The FCC can take action if an ISP commits unethical business practices

Also, the Federal Trade Commission can take action if a company is unfair or deceptive.