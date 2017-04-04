Boy dies in northwest Wichita shooting

Wichita police are investigating a shooting in the 9700 block of Westlawn. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 12-year-old boy has been killed in an accidental shooting. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 9700 block of Westlawn, near 21st and Maize.

Wichita police tell KSN that when they arrived they found the boy not breathing with a gunshot wound. Police tell us the boy later died from his injuries. They say the gunshot was self-inflicted.

