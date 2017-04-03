Wichita area Gordmans stores spared from closing

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNW) – Two Wichita area Gordmans stores will stay open.

According to documents obtained by Omaha.com, the two stores on Ridge and North Rock are slated to remain open.

Stage Stores Inc. said Thursday that it was the winning bidder for Gordmans’ assets, and it was buying at least 50 stores and one of Gordmans’ distribution centers.

The rest of Omaha, Nebraska-based Gordmans’ assets will be liquidated by Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.

Houston-based Stage Stores already operates roughly 800 stores under several brands.

Stage CEO Michael Glazer says he thinks the Gordmans stores it is buying can thrive once they are free of significant debt and unprofitable locations.

Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners bought Gordmans in 2008 and still owned about half of the company that employed more than 5,000 people.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.