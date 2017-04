WASHINGTON (NBC) – The White House releases the first lady’s first official portrait.

The photo was taken in Melania Trump’s new residence at the White House, according to the release.

Mrs. Trump says, “I am honored to serve in the role of first lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years.”

