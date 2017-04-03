West Kellogg roadwork starts today, drivers forced to slow down

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting Wednesday, roughly a mile stretch of Kellogg will go down to two lanes. The area from West Street to Hoover road, will see a narrower roadway.

“I think the rebuild on this interchange is long overdue,” said Tom Hein, KDOT public affairs manager. “I think everyone would agree with that and I think everyone knew that there would be painful moments like this.”

There aren’t any specified detours but some traffic has already started to diverge away from the construction, Hein said.

“Everyone will have to adjust. They’ll have to allow a little bit more time and maybe pick a different route,” Hein said.

The construction is all to improve the I-235 interchange, but it’s leaving some drivers frustrated.

The four-year project to redo the Kellogg and I-235 interchange is halfway done, and it now calls for lanes to be closed.

“We’re closing the inside lanes directly under I-235 for a little distance upstream and downstream of that location,” stated Don Snyder, KDOT Metro Engineer.

Snyder tells KSN this next step in the project to narrow the mile stretch on Kellogg to two lanes has to be done in order to allow the contractor to build center pillers for the two fly-over bridges off of Kellogg and I-235.

“As tight as it is through there with all the traffic, it’s best just to look straight ahead and pay attention to your own lane,” said Snyder.

And the work zone speed limit in the area will continued to be reduced to 50 miles per hour.

“It’ll just be more confusion and slow down,” explained Becke Riman.

The change is frustrating for drivers like Riman.

“I’m a home health nurse, so I go to people’s houses and see them for Via Christi Home Health, so I’m out there all day and I use Kellogg a lot. I won’t get to patients as quick, and it ties up your day,” said Riman.

But KDOT officials say that’s the price of progress to work towards much-needed improvements

“I just try to avoid it as much as I can, but I do have to drive on Kellogg a lot because that’s where a lot of my patients are off of. I don’t like it, but I don’t know what else to do about it,” explained Riman.

Snyder and other KDOT officials are asking for patience from drivers during these next several months.

The latest change on Kellogg is part of a larger project designed to make the area easier to navigate.

On Saturday, April 15th, the lanes of West Street under Kellogg will be closed for the day.

Then later this month, the eastbound exit ramp to West Street will be closed until late this year.

The construction is expected to be finished in the summer of 2019.

