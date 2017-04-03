Man and woman in jail after police chase Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman are in jail after a disturbance and police chase early Monday.

The disturbance happened at the QuikTrip at 13th and Maize around 2:30 a.m.

Officers responded, and the two suspects fled. Police followed the suspects to Tyler and 21st Street where the vehicle struck a pedestrian signal at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The man was arrested for criminal damage to property at the QuikTrip. The woman was arrested for felony evade and elude.

