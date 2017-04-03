KSN Threat Tracker for Monday, April 3, 2017

5:45AM We are still tracking some showers and patchy fog this morning across parts of the KSN viewing area. Please join us on Kansas Today for a look at your forecast.

5:00AM We are off to a chilly and damp start to your Monday morning. We are still tracking some light showers mist and drizzle across Central KS this morning. There is also the chance of some patchy fog and drizzle which can not be seen on radar. But the fog does show up on our visibility chart very clearly.  AM fog and low clouds will gradually clear out for some sun by later today. The further east you live the longer the clearing will take. Temps this morning will range from the 30’s and 40’s in the west to the low 50’s in central Kansas. In Wichita our temps will start in the 50’s and climb into the 60’s by lunch time as our clouds break. NW winds will keep it chilly this morning but by this afternoon with sunshine we will get into the upper 60’s and low 70’s which will feel pretty nice.

