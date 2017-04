In front of family and friends, Kansas native Keitha Adams was officially introduced as the next Wichita State women’s basketball coach this afternoon.

Keitha was previously the head coach at the University of Texas-El Paso for the past 16 years, where she helped lead the Miners program to two NCAA tournaments and four conference titles.

Originally from Oxford, Kansas, Keitha can’t wait to get to work with the current Shockers and help the team get even better this upcoming season.