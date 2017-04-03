Kansas to say whether March tax collections met expectations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators will learn soon whether the state’s tax collections met expectations in March after four months of good news.

The state Department of Revenue planned to release its monthly report on tax collections Monday.

From November through February, the state collected $68 million or in tax revenues than anticipated. The current fiscal year’s revenue surplus is 1.9 percent.

The greater-than-expected collections have made only a small dent in projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019.

But lawmakers have seen them as a positive sign as they consider raising taxes to fix the budget.

Monthly collections are pegged to a fiscal forecast issued by state officials and university economists in November that was more pessimistic than the previous one. The forecast will be revised April 20.

