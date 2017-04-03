Kansas Sen. Steve Fitzgerald is running for Congress

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, R-Leavenworth. (Courtesy Kansas Senate)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Conservative state Sen. Steve Fitzgerald is running for the congressional seat that incumbent Lynn Jenkins will vacate when her term expires.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Fitzgerald, of Leavenworth, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. He also told supporters in an email Saturday that he will seek the 2nd District seat Jenkins is vacating in January 2019.

Fitzgerald briefly sought the same Republican nomination in 2014 but dropped out before the primary.

Fitzgerald is a strong abortion opponent who called Planned Parenthood “much worse” than a Nazi concentration camp last month. He also has proposed legislation to ban sex-selective abortion and create death certificates for unborn children.

In November, Fitzgerald bested Democratic challenger Bill Hutton by 508 votes to narrowly win re-election.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s