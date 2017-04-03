Kansas House regulates amusement parks after boy’s death

By Published:
Caleb Schwab (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The death of a Kansas House member’s son has spurred wide support for strengthening inspection requirements for amusement rides.

Lawmakers voted 124-1 Monday to increase regulation on amusement parks as an emotional Rep. Scott Schwab presided over the House. Schwab’s son, Caleb, died on a water slide at Schlitterbahn in Kansas City, Kansas last year. Schwab and a clerk were both choked up as the House got ready to vote.

The House advanced the measure unanimously by voice vote last week. But Rep. Jack Thimesch voted against the bill during Monday’s final action vote.

He says owners of carnival rides in his district told him the law could put them out of business. Schwab said last week he wouldn’t hold it against anyone who voted against the bill.

