Kansas City Royals lose season opener to Minnesota Twins 7-1

Associated Press Published:
Kansas City Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Miguel Sano homered and drew the third bases-loaded walk for Minnesota during a dreadful seventh inning for Kansas City’s bullpen as the Ervin Santana and the Twins beat the Royals 7-1 on Monday for their first opening victory in nine years.

Santana (1-0) gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings, aided by two diving catches of sinking line drives by center fielder Byron Buxton that highlighted a stellar afternoon of defense by the Twins.

Mike Moustakas homered leading off the fourth for the Royals, but Sano responded in the bottom of the inning with a tying 425-foot drive into the second deck off Danny Duffy.

After signing a $65 million, five-year contract to assume the role as the ace of the rotation, Duffy’s first career opening day start was a dazzler with eight strikeouts over six innings with three hits and three walks allowed.

