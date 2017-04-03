Infant caps recalled due to choking hazard

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Sock and Accessory Brands Global is recalling infant caps because a button on top can detach, posing a choking hazard.

The hats were sold at Tractor Supply Company and farm and ranch stores nationwide from January 2017 through March 2017 for between $10 and $16.

The caps were sold in one size (infant 6-12 months). Style number “JSH721HF ” and manufacture date 11/2016 are printed on the sewn in care label inside the back of the caps.

Consumers should immediately take the infant caps away from young children and contact the firm to receive a full refund, including shipping cost.

Sock and Accessory Brands Global toll-free at 877-429-7637 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.wearsabg.com and click on Infant Cap Recall icon on top of home page for more information.

