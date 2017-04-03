Give a Little: Konyeah

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Maybe it’s a new job or a life change, but sometimes matches made possible through Big Brothers Big Sisters come to an end. That means those who enjoyed the experience end up back on the waiting list.

That’s the case for 12-year-old Konyeah, who joined me for an evening at All-Star Adventures. It wasn’t his first trip to the arcade, and I could tell right away I was in trouble. In fact, one of his most recent trips was with his former Big Brother.

“It was awesome!” he told us.

They had a great time during their match doing some of Konyeah’s favorite things.

“Football and hockey,” he said. “What about air hockey?” I asked him.

I should have known he was good at that, too, when he nodded with a big grin, but I decided to find out the hard way.

“Good shot,” I told him. “That had some power.”

I was feeling good about myself when I fought back to a six-all tie, but then Konyeah delivered the game winner.

“Let’s just say I got one in,” he said humbly.

We had a blast, and even though we went head to head in most games, we also realized we were working together.

“Hey, we both win if be get this many tickets,” I told him as they came pouring out of one machine.

After all, a meaningful match is all about teamwork.

“If I ask, he’ll help me with my homework,” Konyeah said.

And what starts out as a friendship, often takes on a family feel.

“It can make them feel like a brother to you and makes you feel special,” he said.

In just an hour, I could tell Konyeah is a special kid… and not just because he piled up a ton of tickets. My prize was getting to hang out. Konyeah’s was an inflatable emoji complete with an oversized smile… which sums up how you’ll feel if you’re lucky enough to be his Big.

If you’d like more information on becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister visit http://www.kansasbigs.org or call 1-888-KS-4-BIGS. KSN will proudly Bowl for Kids’ Sake on April 9 as we look to claim the title of media fundraising champion for the fifth-straight year. If you’d like to help us reach our goal, click here.