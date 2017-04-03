Garth Brooks adding sixth show in Kansas City

Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Due to overwhelming demand, country singer Garth Brooks has announced he is adding a sixth show in Kansas City. The show will be Friday, May 12th at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10 a.m. The only way to buy tickets is by clicking here or calling 1-844-634-2784 (844-63garth).

Ticket prices are $60.59 plus $6.89 tax plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge equaling $74.98.

Last week, five shows, from May 5th to May 7th, sold out at the Sprint Center.

