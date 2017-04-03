Garth Brooks adding sixth show in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Due to overwhelming demand, country singer Garth Brooks has announced he is adding a sixth show in Kansas City. The show will be Friday, May 12th at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10 a.m. The only way to buy tickets is by clicking here or calling 1-844-634-2784 (844-63garth).

Ticket prices are $60.59 plus $6.89 tax plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge equaling $74.98.

Last week, five shows, from May 5th to May 7th, sold out at the Sprint Center.

Just In: Kansas City, due to EXTRAORDINARY fan demand, Garth is adding a 6th #GARTHinKC show! Tickets ON SALE Friday 4/7, 10 am CDT – Team G pic.twitter.com/kePcaKowsQ — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 3, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.