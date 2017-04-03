Black & Decker recalling portable table saws

By Published:
Black & Decker saw recall (Courtesy: CPSC.gov)

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Black and Decker is recalling a table saw that can collapse unexpectedly, posing laceration and impact injury.

The recall involves model number JT2504BD Black & Decker brand 10-inch table saws. The table saws sit on a black metal foldable stand. Black & Decker and JT2504BD are printed on the front right side of the table saw.

The saws were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February 2016 through August 2016 for about $190.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact Rexon for a free replacement stand.

The number is 866-934-6360 from 7:30 a.m. to p.m. Monday through Friday or www.rexon.net and clicking “Safety Information” for more information.

