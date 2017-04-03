Barton County adds more surveillance at illegal dumping sites

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Illegal dumping has become a continuous problem in Barton County.

According to officials, they’re seeing numerous items being dumped in county ditches or beneath bridges.

It has become routine for county crews to go out to well-known dumping sites to clean up all the items, and it’s ending up costly for the county.

Barton County’s director of the road and bridge department said crews were cleaning sites a few weeks ago, on the west part of town.

“We worked about 65 hours,” Dale Phillips said. “The cost of hauling the material to the landfill…equipment costs…that was around $5,000, plus the labor part of that.”

County officials are hoping to discourage illegal dumping by stepping up surveillance at dump sites.

“If the public sees the dumping occurring or law enforcement would see it occurring, they would basically be arresting these people and taking them to court to pay the restitution of that,” said Phillips.

According to officials, law enforcement will be patrolling dump sites more, and they’ve also added cameras — hoping that will lead to some arrests. KSN also spoke to the county’s solid waste director, Phil Hathcock, he said, if illegal dumping continues to be a problem, it could result in higher disposal rates — in order to make up for the money spent on clean-up crews.