Attorney calls for investigation of Fox News

By Published:
In this combination photo, former Fox News contributor Wendy Walsh, left, appears at a news conference in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles on Monday, April 3, 2017, and Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly appears on the set of his show, "The O'Reilly Factor" on Oct. 1, 2015 in New York. Walsh says she lost a segment on "The O'Reilly Factor" after she refused to go to O'Reilly's bedroom following a 2013 dinner in Los Angeles. She's seeking an investigation by New York City's Commission on Human Rights. (AP Photo/Anthony McCartney, left, and Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for a former Fox News contributor is calling for an independent investigation of sexual harassment allegations against host Bill O’Reilly.

Lisa Bloom represents Wendy Walsh, a former Fox News contributor who says she lost a segment on “The O’Reilly Factor” after she refused to go to O’Reilly’s bedroom following a 2013 dinner in Los Angeles. She’s seeking an investigation by New York City’s Commission on Human Rights.

Walsh said she came forward because she was told by a New York Times reporter that many of the women who have accused O’Reilly of harassment are bound by gag orders. She said she is not bound by any such agreement and the statute of limitations has passed for her to sue.

“Nobody can silence me because my voice is not for sale,” Walsh said. “Nobody can buy my voice.”

The Times reported this weekend that Fox News’ parent company 21st Century Fox or O’Reilly paid $13 million to five women since 2002 to settle cases where they alleged inappropriate behavior by O’Reilly. Last year, Fox News chief Roger Ailes left the network following accusations he had made unwanted sexual advances against women. Ailes has denied the charges.

Earlier Monday, a Fox News contributor filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes, saying she was denied opportunities after she rebuffed Ailes’ advances and that current management sought to keep her complaints quiet.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s