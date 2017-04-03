3 dead, others injured in St. Louis boiler explosion

By Published: Updated:
Authorities say three people have been killed in a boiler explosion in a building in an industrial area of south St. Louis. (Courtesy: KSDK-TV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSNW) – Three people are dead after a boiler explosion in St. Louis. It happened around 8 a.m. in an industrial area of south St. Louis.

Four people have been transported to a hospital, two are in critical condition and two are in serious condition, according to the fire department. At least three buildings were affected in the area.

Officials tell St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK that a boiler exploded at a business and debris the size of a full size van flew blocks away.

KSN will continue to follow this story online.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s