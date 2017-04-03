3 dead, others injured in St. Louis boiler explosion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSNW) – Three people are dead after a boiler explosion in St. Louis. It happened around 8 a.m. in an industrial area of south St. Louis.

Four people have been transported to a hospital, two are in critical condition and two are in serious condition, according to the fire department. At least three buildings were affected in the area.

Officials tell St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK that a boiler exploded at a business and debris the size of a full size van flew blocks away.

KSN will continue to follow this story online.

