Wichita State Sweeps Valparaiso

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State used a triple play and a walk-off single by Travis Young to sweep Valparaiso 4-3. The Shockers earned all their wins in the series by a single run, two coming via walk-off.

Starting pitcher Cody Tyler went five innings for the Shockers giving up just one run on four hits and four strikeouts. Clayton McGinness earned the win for the Shockers on just one pitch.

Travis Young was 2-for-4 with two RBI and two singles. Greyson Jenista went 2-for 4 with a solo home run and single. Jordan Boyer went 2-for-3 with two singles and a RBI.

Valparaiso got going early in the first inning with a fielder’s choice RBI by Jake Hanson to take a 1-0 lead.

Gunnar Troutwine hit a two-out single up the middle in the second inning and Boyer followed with a two-out RBI single to left field to tie the game at one.