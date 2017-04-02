Survey reveals morale problems among Kansas faculty, staff

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A recent survey found serious morale problems among faculty and staff at the University of Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports results of a “climate” survey on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses found more than half of the faculty and staff have “seriously considered” leaving the university in the past year.

The survey was administered in the fall of 2016 by a consulting firm hired by the university. Results were released Wednesday at a public meeting.

Concerns cited by faculty included salary and benefits, professional development, and increasing state government influence in running the university.

Staff cited an “overwhelming” workload because of fewer employees, quality of supervision and inequities in scheduling.

Spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson says the survey provides another tool for the university to continue improving the campus climate.

