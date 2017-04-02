Sedgwick County Zoo introduces baby CC

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – It was serious monkey business at the Sedgwick County Zoo this weekend as they finally revealed the gender of baby CC; she’s a girl! Announced just hours ago on the Sedgwick County Zoo’s twitter account, CC was born on February 26th as a healthy baby girl. For now, this babe is staying close to mom until she gets comfortable.

“Usually the gorillas stay very close to their mom for the first few months of their lives,” said the Sedgwick county Zookeeper Danielle Decker.” But if you peek around the corner you’ll see Aleka, she’s 8 months old and full of life.”

Aleka was the first baby gorilla here since the collaboration with Gorilla Survival Species. An organization that serves more then 51 zoos across the U.S, helping to safely navigate the growth of the gorilla species. As a result of this, we’ve got two new baby gorillas, right here in Wichita.

The gorilla family includes four adults and two babies and it’s their first time cohabiting in a space together. The male silver back was previously living in what’s referred to as a bachelor set up but he’s taking on the role as the protector of the babies and female gorillas just fine.

“They all have different roles in the family,” explained Decker. “They are learning to integrate as well as learning the personalities of the other gorillas. It’s been a lot of fun to watch them come together as a family.”