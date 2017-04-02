Rollover accident in Harper County leaves one dead

HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an overnight rollover in Harper County leaves one man dead.

The Office says it happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Northwest 90th Road. That’s 3 miles west of the town of Harper.

They tell us 44-year-old Jeremy Green was driving when, for an unknown reason, his truck went into a ditch.

Green then over-corrected, sending him into a bridge railing where the truck overturned.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says Green was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.