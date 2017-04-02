Kansas City group launches outreach center for veterans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City-area military veterans pressing to create a neighborhood of tiny homes for former service members have opened a veterans outreach center.

The Kansas City Star reports that the upstart Veterans Community Project’s center opened Thursday in a renovated 7,000-square-foot building in Kansas City, Missouri.

It ultimately will offer free legal services, job referrals and training, computer literacy courses, a food pantry, offices for project staff and free bus passes for area veterans, regardless of whether they’re homeless.

The Veterans Community Project aims to serve veterans that many programs won’t, including those who were dishonorably discharged and those who served in the National Guard or Reserves.

The group also hopes to have the first 10 tiny houses for veterans occupied near the center by late summer.

