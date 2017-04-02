Hutchinson gives thanks for response to March fires

By Published:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Several church congregations in Hutchinson prayed side by side with first responders and community members on Sunday in a special ceremony honoring the community’s response to the wildfires last month. 

It’s a way to count their blessings and thank first responders for their efforts in fighting the Jupiter Hills and Highlands fires, organizers say. 

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, it’s an opportunity for us to affirm and appreciate the people who have worked very hard for us and get a sense of identity as a community, so very important for us,” senior pastor Michael McGuire of Hutchinson’s Trinity United Methodist Church said. 

Clergy members from several area churches offered prayer, song and a special offertory collection to benefit the local group VO-AD which connects resources with those who need them. 

More details to come on KSN News at 10pm. 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s