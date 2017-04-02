Hutchinson gives thanks for response to March fires

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Several church congregations in Hutchinson prayed side by side with first responders and community members on Sunday in a special ceremony honoring the community’s response to the wildfires last month.

It’s a way to count their blessings and thank first responders for their efforts in fighting the Jupiter Hills and Highlands fires, organizers say.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, it’s an opportunity for us to affirm and appreciate the people who have worked very hard for us and get a sense of identity as a community, so very important for us,” senior pastor Michael McGuire of Hutchinson’s Trinity United Methodist Church said.

Clergy members from several area churches offered prayer, song and a special offertory collection to benefit the local group VO-AD which connects resources with those who need them.

