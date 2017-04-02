Greensburg grant will fund new airport

By Published:
In this photo taken April, 18, 2014, wind turbines rise beyond a sign welcoming visitors to Greensburg, Kan. Seven years after an EF-5 tornado destroyed most of the community, Greensburg is one of the greenest towns in the country but struggles to regain residents that were displaced by the disaster. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

GREENSBURG, Kan. (AP) – Ten years after Greensburg was nearly destroyed by a tornado, officials are planning a new airport.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will award Greensburg a $1.08 million grant to develop an airport northeast of town.

It is the largest of 26 grants, worth more than $4 million, announced by the agency for airport improvements around the state.

The Hutchinson News reports the Greensburg grant will fund grading and drainage to allow a grass runway about 3 miles east of town. But that’s the first step of what city officials hope is a three-phase, $3.6 million project to build a lighted, 3,200-foot concrete runway that could accommodate medical planes.

In 2007, an EF5 tornado killed 11 people and wiped out most of the western Kansas community.

