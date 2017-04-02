Frank Mason Wins Naismith Award

Kansas Athletics Published:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Kansas basketball senior Frank Mason III has been named winner of the 2017 Citizen James A. Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club today announced Sunday in Arizona. The prestigious trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding men’s college basketball player, marking Mason’s eighth National Player of the Year honor this season.

The 5-foot-11 guard was honored earlier today at the Naismith Awards Brunch delivered by UPS. He joins Danny Manning (1988) as the only two Naismith Trophy recipients from the University of Kansas, and becomes the sixth Big 12 recipient, following Buddy Hield (OU, 2016), Blake Griffin (OU, 2009) Kevin Durant (UT, 2007) and T.J. Ford (UT, 2003).

