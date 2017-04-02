“Extremely dangerous weather” kills 2 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s governor is warning residents the “extremely dangerous weather” hitting the state is just getting started and the state should be on “high alert.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents during a Sunday news conference that problems could last through the night.

The northern and central parts of the state are under a high-risk alert, which the governor says is an extremely rare classification. Those areas could get hail, flooding, high winds and possible tornadoes.

But the governor says the southern part of the state is also under a “moderate and enhanced” risk for severe weather as well, calling it a “state-wide weather event.”

Two people died earlier Sunday when their trailer flipped over. Local officials called it a possible tornado but the governor says it was straight-line winds.