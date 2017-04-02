Emergency loans for Oklahoma ranchers affected by wildfires

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Gov. Mary Fallin says the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved emergency loans for livestock producers in six Oklahoma counties affected by recent wildfires.

The fires in early March burned more than 1,200 square miles in northwest Oklahoma and southwest Kansas and were blamed for one death in each state. In Oklahoma, the fires destroyed hundreds of miles of fences, equipment, structures and killed hundreds of head of cattle.

Fallin says livestock producers in Alfalfa, Beaver, Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills and Woodward counties and those in adjacent counties may be eligible for emergency loans.

A letter from USDA acting Deputy Secretary Michael Young says eligible producers may also receive partial payments to help replace destroyed items and for rebuilding fences.

Producers should contact their local Farm Services Agency office for information.