Emergency loans for Oklahoma ranchers affected by wildfires

By Published:
Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kan., early Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Grass fires fanned by gusting winds scorched swaths of Kansas grassland Monday, forcing the evacuations of several towns and the closure of some roads. (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Gov. Mary Fallin says the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved emergency loans for livestock producers in six Oklahoma counties affected by recent wildfires.

The fires in early March burned more than 1,200 square miles in northwest Oklahoma and southwest Kansas and were blamed for one death in each state. In Oklahoma, the fires destroyed hundreds of miles of fences, equipment, structures and killed hundreds of head of cattle.

Fallin says livestock producers in Alfalfa, Beaver, Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills and Woodward counties and those in adjacent counties may be eligible for emergency loans.

A letter from USDA acting Deputy Secretary Michael Young says eligible producers may also receive partial payments to help replace destroyed items and for rebuilding fences.

Producers should contact their local Farm Services Agency office for information.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s