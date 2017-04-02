Boston deals with manhole fires; cover blows off 1 manhole

BOSTON (AP) – Boston authorities say fires have broken out in several manholes in the city, including one that exploded and sent a manhole cover flying to within feet of first responders. No injuries have been reported.

WCVB-TV reports that the fires broke out Sunday in manholes near the city hall complex.

Firefighters say the manhole fires are still smoldering and utility crews have been called in to shut off power to the area.

Video taken by two journalists shows an explosion in one of the manholes that sent a cover shooting into the air and landing several feet away from first responders.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

