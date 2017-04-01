Wichita State Defeats Valparaiso For Series Win

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State used a solid outing by starting pitcher Tommy Barnhouse and seven hits on the offensive side to take game two from Valparaiso 3-2.
Barnhouse got the win for the Shockers and went five innings allowing just five hits with five strikeouts and two runs, both unearned. Ben Hecht recorded his fifth save of the year in the win.

Alex Jackson went 2-for-4 for the Shockers with two singles and a run. Jordan Boyer was 1-for-2 with a single and a run.

The Shockers got on the board first in the second inning. After Alec Bohm led off the inning with a hit-by-pitch, Jackson singled through the right side to advance Bohm to third. Trey Vickers recorded a RBI after reaching on a fielder’s choice to right field.

Wichita State added to their lead in the third. Boyer led off the inning with a single up the middle. After a sacrifice bunt by Jacob Katzfey to advance Boyer, Travis Young hit a single to center field and Boyer scored on a fielding error by the center fielder.

