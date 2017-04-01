Wichita police investigate overnight shooting

WICHITA- Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital.

According to police, the 25-year-old walked into St. Joseph’s Hospital around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim says he was leaving a business in the 4900 block of East 21st Street North when he met four unknown suspects.

After an argument, one of the suspects fired a gun through the rear passenger door of a vehicle, striking the victim in the leg.

The victim was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers (267-211) or WPD detectives (268-4407).

