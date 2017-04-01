Rally for equality held in Old Town Square

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Old Town Square was the site of a rally for equality Friday night. It was part of International Transgender Day Of Visibility. With the recent decision in North Carolina, and President Trump’s reversal of bathroom guidelines, friends and families rallied to show support for the transgender community.

“We want to be here today to have people understand not just the political side of it, but the public side of it and have them realize there are real everyday impacts that affect these people,” said Evan Shaheen, organizer.

Supporters say changing the sex listed on drivers’ licenses and birth certificates is the next step in the equality movement.

