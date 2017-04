LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a man out of Emporia.

38-year-old Ventura “Ben” Mendoza is described as, a Hispanic male 5’10” 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of Road V6 and Road 145, where the sheriff’s office says he was having vehicle problems.

If anyone knows of Mendoza’s whereabouts call the Lyon County Communication Center at 620-341-3205.