2 small planes collide mid-air in Florida, killing 2 people

By Published:

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after their single-engine airplanes collided midair over the central Florida coast.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the planes crashed into a wooded area near Edgewater on Saturday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says one of the planes was a Cessna 170 and the other an “unidentified experimental aircraft.”

A witness told the newspaper that she saw the planes collide around 8:45 a.m. while flying in formation with several other planes.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were at the crash site.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s