Woman who drove slain Oklahoma home invaders speaks out

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – The woman charged with driving three teenagers to an Oklahoma home where they were fatally shot during a break-in says she feels guilty, but not responsible for their deaths.

The Wagoner County sheriff’s office says twenty-one-year-old Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez is jailed on murder and burglary warrants in the deaths of Maxwell Cook, Jacob Redfern and Jakob Woodruff. The sheriff’s office says the three were between 15 and 19 years old.

Authorities say the teens were shot Monday by the homeowner’s son, who hasn’t been arrested.

Rodriguez said in television interviews that she feels guilty, but believes the three could’ve been shot in the legs.

First Assistant District Attorney Jack Thorp told The Associated Press on Friday that a decision on charges against Rodriguez and the homeowner’s son could come Monday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.