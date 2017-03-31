Woman who drove slain Oklahoma home invaders speaks out

By Published:
FILE - This file photo provided by the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office shows Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, of Oolagah, Okla. Rodriguez, who is charged with driving three teenagers to a home in the Tulsa, Okla., suburb of Broken Arrow on Monday, March 27, 2017, where they were fatally shot during a break-in says she feels guilty, but not responsible for their deaths. (Wagoner County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Wagoner county and Broken Arrow law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a failed robbery that led to the death of three men who broke into the house in Broken Arrow, Okla., Monday, March 27, 2017. Oklahoma authorities say three would-be burglars have been fatally shot by a homeowner’s son who was armed with a rifle. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – The woman charged with driving three teenagers to an Oklahoma home where they were fatally shot during a break-in says she feels guilty, but not responsible for their deaths.

The Wagoner County sheriff’s office says twenty-one-year-old Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez is jailed on murder and burglary warrants in the deaths of Maxwell Cook, Jacob Redfern and Jakob Woodruff. The sheriff’s office says the three were between 15 and 19 years old.

Authorities say the teens were shot Monday by the homeowner’s son, who hasn’t been arrested.

Rodriguez said in television interviews that she feels guilty, but believes the three could’ve been shot in the legs.

First Assistant District Attorney Jack Thorp told The Associated Press on Friday that a decision on charges against Rodriguez and the homeowner’s son could come Monday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s