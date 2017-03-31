Wichita State Beats Valparaiso in Comeback Fashion

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Valparaiso 4-3. Travis Young hit a walk-off single to score Alex Jackson for the Shockers.

Starting pitcher Zach Lewis went seven innings giving up two hits and no runs with two strikeouts. Ben Hecht earned the win for the Shockers.

Jordan Boyer went 2-for-3 with a triple and single. Alec Bohm was 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

A walk in the bottom of the fourth inning by Greyson Jenista was followed by a two-run home run by Bohm to give the Shockers a 2-0 lead.

Valparaiso got on the board in the top of the eighth with a RBI single from Giovanni Garbella.

The Crusaders added two more runs in the top of the ninth after a leadoff single by Nate Palace was followed by a RBI double by Jake Hanson. Sam Shaikin gave the Crusaders the lead with a RBI single.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jenista led off with a walk and Jackson followed with a one-out single. With runners on first and second, Trey Vickers hit a RBI single up the middle to score Jenista and tie the game at three. With two outs, Young hit a walk-off single to score Jackson and give the Shockers the 4-3 win.