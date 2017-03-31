Wichita house badly damaged fire Friday night

KSN-TV Published:
Wichita firefighters outside a house in the 1900 block of S. Silver. Fire damaged the home on Friday night, March 31, 2017. (Photo: KSN/Kevin Stebral)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A house was badly damaged by fire in south Wichita on Friday night.  The home is located in the 1900 block of S. Silver. That’s west of S. Broadway near the Arkansas River and Mt. Vernon.

Wichita firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the home when they first arrived on the scene. When they began their fire attack, the realized the home had been vacant for two to three years.

Fire supervisors said the home’s first floor was badly damaged by fire, with heavy smoke damage to the second story.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Officials did not give a cause of the blaze or a damage estimate to the home and its contents.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s