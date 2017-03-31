Wichita house badly damaged fire Friday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A house was badly damaged by fire in south Wichita on Friday night. The home is located in the 1900 block of S. Silver. That’s west of S. Broadway near the Arkansas River and Mt. Vernon.

Wichita firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the home when they first arrived on the scene. When they began their fire attack, the realized the home had been vacant for two to three years.

Fire supervisors said the home’s first floor was badly damaged by fire, with heavy smoke damage to the second story.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Officials did not give a cause of the blaze or a damage estimate to the home and its contents.