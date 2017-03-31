Three suspects point gun, steal truck from man at convenience store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a man had his Ford truck stolen early Friday morning. It happened at the QuikTrip in the 700 block of South Broadway around 3:30.

Police said a 53-year-old man was at the store when three suspects ordered him into the middle seat of his truck. One suspect was armed.

They drove the suspect to Kellogg and Emporia and left him go. The suspects fled north.

Police are looking for a 2005 tan Ford F150 pickup with Kansas tags 765 JVV. There is dent near the passenger tail light. Video may have caught the suspects.

“We are looking into that at the QuikTrip and area footage and surveillance cameras as well, ” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

If you know anything about the crime or spot the truck, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or 911.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.