Stolen Paralympic ring returned to Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 2004 Paralympic ring that was stolen from Wichitan Nick Taylor has been returned.

Recently, an employee at PropertyRoom.com, located a 2004 Athens Paralympics ring, along with another Paralympic ring, which belonged to Taylor.

After further research, it was reported that the Paralympic rings, along with other items, were stolen during a robbery in July 2016. The items have since been returned to Taylor.

PropertyRoom.com is an online website for official police auctions. Lost, seized, and stolen goods are submitted for auction by PropertyRoom.com clients, and are hosted on the website until sold.

