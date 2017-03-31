Some Gordmans department stores bought by rival chain

By Published: Updated:
Cars fill the parking lot at the Gordmans store at 21st and Rock Road on Mar. 13, 2017. (KSN Photo)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Another department store operator has won the chance to buy about half of Gordmans more than 100 stores out of bankruptcy.

Stage Stores Inc. said Thursday that it was the winning bidder for Gordmans’ assets, and it plans to buy and run at least 50 stores and one of Gordmans’ distribution centers. No word if it includes the Wichita locations.

The rest of Omaha, Nebraska-based Gordmans’ assets will be liquidated by Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.

Houston-based Stage Stores already operates roughly 800 stores under several brands.

Stage CEO Michael Glazer says he thinks the Gordmans stores it is buying can thrive once they are free of significant debt and unprofitable locations.

Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners bought Gordmans in 2008 and still owned about half of the company that employed more than 5,000 people.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s