Police looking for suspect who stole credit card from Wichita non-profit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a financial crime in the Wichita area.

On Jan. 23, police said a suspect stole a credit card from Wichita’s Arrowhead West located at Central and Ridge Road. The organization provides services to children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Police said a business credit card and some tools that belonged to an employee were taken. However, the business didn’t realize its credit card was missing right away. The card was used at businesses in Wichita, Park City, Haysville, Andover, Augusta, Winfield, South Haven, Valley Center, Newton, Udall and in some parts of Oklahoma. The financial loss is significant.

The photo is from video surveillance at the Park City QuikTrip on Sunday, Feb. 5. The suspect used the credit card, and detectives are seeking his identity. Call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.